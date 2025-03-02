British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTAFF traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,805. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.
About British American Tobacco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.