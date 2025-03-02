British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTAFF traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,805. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.