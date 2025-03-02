Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 227,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,155. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

