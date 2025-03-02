Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMTV stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.