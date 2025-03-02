Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.54. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.