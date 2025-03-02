Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of INFY opened at $20.09 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Infosys Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
