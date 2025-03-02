Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

