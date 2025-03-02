Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGAL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $51,416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 103.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 318,326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.8% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 68,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 267.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 67,312 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

