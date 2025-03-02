Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $189.23 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

