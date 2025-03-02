Mina Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $382.81 million and $19.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,651.30 or 0.99829083 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,472.63 or 0.99620840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,217,671,794 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,217,668,914.84003923. The last known price of Mina is 0.31367463 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $21,254,515.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

