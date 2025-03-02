Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $10.05. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10,106 shares changing hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.