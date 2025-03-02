Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Increases By 157.1%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Distoken Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Distoken Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distoken Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Distoken Acquisition worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

