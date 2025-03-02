Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,682 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $35,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

