Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Increases By 78.3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ CORZZ opened at $11.08 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.
About Core Scientific
