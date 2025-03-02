Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Increases By 78.3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZZ opened at $11.08 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

