Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $100,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $534.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.82. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

