Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.77 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $301.71 million and $64.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,162.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00139268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00370882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00263248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00022287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,772,203,244 coins and its circulating supply is 46,049,317,076 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

