PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $452,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

