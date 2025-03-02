PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $452,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.