IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from IDP Education’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get IDP Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IDP Education news, insider Tennealle O’Shannessy purchased 4,361 shares of IDP Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.41 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of A$54,120.01 ($33,614.91). Insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.