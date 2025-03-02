H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.