Comparing Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) & Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and Forum Energy Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $660.80 million 1.86 $600,000.00 $1.83 9.99 Forum Energy Technologies $816.40 million 0.28 -$18.88 million ($10.98) -1.70

Analyst Ratings

Innovex International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and Forum Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovex International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Forum Energy Technologies -16.57% -2.39% -1.07%

Summary

Innovex International beats Forum Energy Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.