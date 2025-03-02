Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,330,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

