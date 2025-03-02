Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.21). 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.33).

Tandem Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.50. The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

