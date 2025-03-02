iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.
