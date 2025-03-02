Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €93.40 ($97.29) and last traded at €94.90 ($98.85). 1,163,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €96.16 ($100.17).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.16.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
