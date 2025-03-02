LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LNSPF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.75.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.