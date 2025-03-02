Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Friday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

