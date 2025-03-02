Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Nexans Stock Performance
Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Friday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61.
Nexans Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexans
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.