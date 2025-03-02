Riverview Trust Co Has $984,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

