Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

