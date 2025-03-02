Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 72,988 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.