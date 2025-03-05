Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.