Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.26 and last traded at $43.64. Approximately 376,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,046,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

SNRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76.

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

