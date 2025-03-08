Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.12 and traded as high as $24.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 57,393 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $374.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

