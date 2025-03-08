God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.73. 4,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YALL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,630,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in God Bless America ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

