Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.07. 6,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

