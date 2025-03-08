D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.42. 4,496,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

