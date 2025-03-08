Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Sells Off Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hurco Companies stock on February 6th.

NASDAQ HURC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 35,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,244.10. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz was born in Forest Hills, New York. Wasserman Schultz graduated from Half Hollow Hills High School East in 1984. She earned a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Florida in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Wasserman Schultz’s career experience includes working as a staffer to former U.S. Representative Peter Deutsch.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

