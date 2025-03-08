Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2642 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NVW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. 17,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.
