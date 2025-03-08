B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 31,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

