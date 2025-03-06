Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 80,443,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 40,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
