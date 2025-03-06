Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.03 and last traded at $60.09. Approximately 414,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,958,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

