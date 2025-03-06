Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Decreases By 20.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 3,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.50. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

