Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 4,347,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,727,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

In other Tempus AI news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,248.14. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

