Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.4 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.