Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.4 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.
Rightmove Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.