Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 2,180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.2 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.