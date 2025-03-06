Promising Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are actively engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of quantum computing technology. These companies typically focus on innovations involving quantum hardware, software, and applications that leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems more efficiently than conventional computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,706,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,941,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.26.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,237,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,928,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,868,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 6,521,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,360,979. The company has a market cap of $652.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 114,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,857. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

