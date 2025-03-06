Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,516,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 1,988,812 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.01.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 77.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

