IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

IAALF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.