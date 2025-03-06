Promising Green Energy Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in producing or supporting renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks represent businesses committed to sustainable practices that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to lowering the overall carbon footprint. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,653. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 71,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 265,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,759. The company has a market cap of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of 424.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 14,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of GLLI remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 million and a P/E ratio of -52.17.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,878. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

