Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSY stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

