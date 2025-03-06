Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 99,455 shares.The stock last traded at $37.20 and had previously closed at $37.19.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Strive 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Strive 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Company Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

