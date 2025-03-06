Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 825,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,580 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Expro Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,113.34. This represents a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,971.59. The trade was a 35.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 409,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 827,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 972,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

